Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Could be available via trade
Coach Brian Flores was non-committal Thursday when asked if Drake would remain with the Dolphins after the Oct. 29 trade deadline, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. "Yeah I do [think Drake will remain with the team this season] -- unless there's some other situation that presents itself," Flores said.
Both Flores and Drake himself fully expect the running back to play in the Monday night matchup with the Steelers, but the Dolphins will probably continue to listen to offers on the 25-year-old before the deadline arrives a day later. Miami had already traded away multiple veteran pieces before the season began, and their approach seems unlikely to change while the club heads into a Monday's game in Pittsburgh with an 0-7 record. If the Dolphins do part ways with Drake, Mark Walton would likely get the first crack at handling a lead role in the backfield, though Kalen Ballage would see heightened involvement in the game plan, too.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Compiles 58 total yards in loss•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Possible trade candidate•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Gains 70 yards•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Totals 73 scrimmage yards•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Racks up 72 scrimmage yards•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Quiet as team blown out again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...