Coach Brian Flores was non-committal Thursday when asked if Drake would remain with the Dolphins after the Oct. 29 trade deadline, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. "Yeah I do [think Drake will remain with the team this season] -- unless there's some other situation that presents itself," Flores said.

Both Flores and Drake himself fully expect the running back to play in the Monday night matchup with the Steelers, but the Dolphins will probably continue to listen to offers on the 25-year-old before the deadline arrives a day later. Miami had already traded away multiple veteran pieces before the season began, and their approach seems unlikely to change while the club heads into a Monday's game in Pittsburgh with an 0-7 record. If the Dolphins do part ways with Drake, Mark Walton would likely get the first crack at handling a lead role in the backfield, though Kalen Ballage would see heightened involvement in the game plan, too.