Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Deal expected to happen
The Dolphins have agreed in principle to a trade involving Drake, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
This news confirms why the running back didn't accompany the Dolphins to Pittsburgh for Monday night's game against the Steelers. It hasn't yet been revealed which team Drake will be headed to, but per the report, an agreement on that front was arrived at Saturday night. Thought to be among his possible destinations are Tennessee and Detroit. With Drake in line to be on the move, Miami's backfield is now slated to be be led by Mark Walton, with Kalen Ballage in reserve and Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin candidates to serve as the team's No. 3 back.
