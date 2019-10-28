Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Dealt to Cardinals
The Cardinals have reached an agreement in principle to acquire Drake in exchange for a conditional draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Meanwhile, Schefter suggests that with Chase Edmonds having suffered a hamstring injury Sunday and David Johnson still dealing with an ankle injury, Drake "could be in line for significant work" Thursday night against the 49ers. Going forward, Miami's backfield will be led by Mark Walton, with Kalen Ballage in reserve, while Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin are candidates to serve as the team's No. 3 back.
