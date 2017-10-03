Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Earns three touches in Week 4
Drake had one carry for six yards and two receptions for five yards in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
Drake played only nine of 52 offensive snaps, but the three touches are a season high. Fellow running back Damien Williams saw a similarly light workload, and even usual workhorse Jay Ajayi only registered 13 touches in the blowout.
