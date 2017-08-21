Drake remains subject to concussion protocol, but he was allowed to practice Monday, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Drake's concussion has been under evaluation since taking a head-to-head hit in last Monday's practice. Although he's yet to receive full clearance, the tailback has advanced far enough to partake in Monday's practice. It remains to be seen whether he'll be given the green light to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, though.