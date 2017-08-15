Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Enters concussion protocol
Drake (head) has been placed in the NFL's concussion protocol, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Drake was injured at Monday's practice on a head-to-head collision. He'll be held out for at least Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens, which should leave more snaps for Damien Williams, who is jostling with Drake for backup work. Meanwhile, starter Jay Ajayi has been removed from the league's concussion protocol, more than two weeks after initially suffering the injury.
