Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Excels in full-time role Sunday
Drake rushed 23 times for 120 yards and a touchdown while also hauling in three of five targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 35-9 win over the Broncos.
With Damien Williams (shoulder) sidelined, Drake had lead-back duties all to himself and made the most of the opportunity. The rush attempts and yardage were career bests for the second-year back, who also ripped off his third run of over 40 yards on the season when he scored on a 42-yard scamper with 2:54 remaining in the third quarter. Having clearly proven he can handle a 20-carry workload, the Dolphins could be poised to deploy a more traditional division of labor going forward with Drake receiving the bulk of carries and Williams, once healthy, seeing ample pass-catching work. Drake will look to build on Sunday's effort against the Patriots in a Week 14 matchup on Monday Night Football.
