Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Facing veteran competition
Drake will be joined in the backfield by Frank Gore, who is signing a one-year contract with the Dolphins, Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald reports.
Given that the Dolphins were rumored to have interest in trading for C.J. Anderson, the addition of Gore isn't necessarily a bad thing for Drake's 2018 outlook. The durable veteran turns 35 in May, coming off three straight seasons in Indianapolis averaging less than 3.9 yards per carry. While he'll have a role in the offense, Gore doesn't figure to challenge Drake for the lead job, after the 2016 third-round pick closed out last season with 91 carries for 444 yards (4.9 average) and 17 catches for 150 yards over the final five weeks.
