Drake carried 12 times for 58 yards and one touchdown Thursday against the Texans. He also caught both targets for 37 yards and another touchdown in the 42-23 loss.

Drake did most of his damage before the TNF affair got into blowout range, and looked explosive in limited touches. His biggest reception of the night, a 28-yard touchdown reception, was thrown on a trick play by Danny Amendola. Frank Gore once again substantially ate into Drake's workload, logging the same amount of carries (12) and targets (2), but Drake has proven the better fantasy play over the last four weeks. It's worth noting that Drake did blow a blocking assignment against Tyrann Mathieu, which led to a quarterback Brock Osweiler taking a clean sack, and could count against the 24-year-old's case for increased snaps. Nonetheless, Drake remains an RB2 with upside against the Jets next Sunday.