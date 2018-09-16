Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Finds pay dirt in Week 2 win
Drake rushed 11 times for 53 yards and a touchdown while catching all four of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jets.
Drake opened the scoring with a six-yard touchdown run, and he topped out at 20 yards on his longest carry. Frank Gore once again cut into Drake's workload with 10 touches of his own, but Drake has been explosive enough to stay productive despite ceding about 40 percent of work to Gore through two weeks.
