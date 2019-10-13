Drake ran for 40 yards on 10 carries and added 30 yards on six catches during Sunday's 17-16 loss to Washington.

Following a late touchdown, the Dolphins and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick placed a lot of faith in the third-year back, targeting him for what would have been a game-winning two-point conversion. It wasn't to be and Drake remains scoreless on the season. In a season with few highlights, Drake has managed to total at least 70 yards in three consecutive games, but he actually ended up with fewer yards than backup Mark Walton Sunday. Both will be challenged by a stout Buffalo defense Sunday.