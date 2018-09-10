Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Gets 14 carries in opener
Drake rushed 14 times for 48 yards and caught three of four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 27-20, Week 1 win over the Titans.
Drake ultimately finished with 17 touches to Frank Gore's nine, but Gore made the most of his looks with 61 yards on the ground. Gore stealing more than a third of rushing work will definitely annoy Drake's owners, but the third-year running back out of Alabama still seems destined for enough touches to make use of his big-play ability.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Listed as co-starter on depth chart•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Highly efficient on per-touch basis•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Competing with Gore•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Solid to open preseason•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Listed as co-starter•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Adds weight in anticipation of heavier workload•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...