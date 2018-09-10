Drake rushed 14 times for 48 yards and caught three of four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 27-20, Week 1 win over the Titans.

Drake ultimately finished with 17 touches to Frank Gore's nine, but Gore made the most of his looks with 61 yards on the ground. Gore stealing more than a third of rushing work will definitely annoy Drake's owners, but the third-year running back out of Alabama still seems destined for enough touches to make use of his big-play ability.