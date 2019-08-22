Drake (foot) shed his walking boot Thursday and was spotted jogging, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Drake has been dealing with a foot issue that is not considered structural, so this nugget is a good sign with regard to his chances of mounting an effort to be ready to go in time for Week 1 action. Until Drake is able to practice, however, Kalen Ballage will handle the Dolphins' first-team reps, with Mark Walton next up in the team's running back pecking order.

