Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Gets tossed for fourth-quarter melee
Drake rushed 14 times for 75 yards and brought in all three of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Bills. He was ultimately ejected from the game with 6:16 remaining in the fourth quarter due to his part in a fight following a Jarvis Landry one-yard touchdown.
Drake was enjoying his fifth consecutive productive effort as a starter before getting embroiled in a post-play scuffle following Landry's score. The second-year running back was eventually pinned to the ground by defensive end Ryan Davis before managing to get back to his feet and heaving the latter's helmet toward the sideline. The entirety of his actions earned him an ejection, but despite the unsightly end to his season, there's plenty of reason for optimism heading into 2018. Drake logged a pair of 100-yard rushing efforts and 444 rushing yards over his five-game stint as a clear-cut lead back to wrap up the season, and his steady presence in the passing game only serves to further his fantasy stock, particularly in keeper and dynasty formats.
