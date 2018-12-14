Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Good to go Week 15
Drake (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing fully Friday.
Drake will be a go Sunday, as expected, which puts him in line to share Miami's Week 15 carries with Frank Gore. Drake has failed to log more than eight carries in each of Miami's last five contests, but he has made his mark scoring four TDs (a trio via passing plays) over the last three weeks. He'll take aim Sunday at a Minnesota run defense that had trouble stopping Seattle's ground game Week 14.
