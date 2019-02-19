Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Has support of position coach
Running backs coach Eric Studesville said Drake never complained about his lack of carries (7.5 per game) during the 2018 season, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.
One of the few holdovers from the old coaching staff, Studesville said he doesn't want Drake to change his all-or-nothing running style -- something former head coach Adam Gase implied was a primary reason 35-year-old Frank Gore (foot) handled 11.1 carries per game. Gase does have a point that Drake was often stopped for a loss -- 15 percent of carries in 2018 -- but the 25-year-old made up for it with a plethora of big plays, ultimately averaging 4.5 yards per carry and 9.0 per catch with a team-high nine TDs on 173 touches (53 receptions). The new coaching staff would be wise to put the ball in Drake's hands more often, though Miami does have 2018 fourth-round pick Kalen Ballage to absorb some of the rushing volume if Gore moves on or has his role reduced. Studesville said he doesn't know if Gore will be offered another contract.
