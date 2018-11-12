Drake took eight carries for 27 yards and caught both of his targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Packers.

Drake played 34 of 68 snaps (50 percent) on offense, marking the ninth straight week in which his snap share landed between 45 and 66 percent. There's little reason to expect a change in roles after a Week 11 bye, considering Frank Gore rumbled for 90 yards on 13 carries during Sunday's ugly loss. Drake did miss some time in the second quarter with a shoulder injury, but his ability to rejoin the contest suggests he should be in decent shape for Week 12 at Indianapolis after the bye.