Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: In line for lead-back role again Sunday
With Damien Williams (shoulder) listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills, Drake should see the bulk of the touches out of the Miami backfield, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.
Even if Williams had made more progress in his recovery this week and gained clearance to play, Drake still likely would have retained the lead-back role due to the outstanding production he's provided the past two games. In those contests, Drake has amassed 234 rushing yards, 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, showcasing both big-play ability and power between the tackles. He'll profile as a strong fantasy option once again Sunday against a Bills defense that has surrendered 354 yards on the ground over the past two weeks.
