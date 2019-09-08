Drake rushed four times for 12 yards and brought in two of three targets for an additional 15 yards in the Dolphins' 59-10 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Drake was officially the backup to Kalen Ballage entering the contest, but he ended up leading all Miami rushers in carries. However, as his final number of rushing touches indicates, that's hardly a ringing endorsement of what Drake's role might normally be in the offense. Ultimately, it's difficult to make any cogent fantasy assumptions from a game that gets away from a team as much as Sunday's did from the Dolphins. That essentially leaves both Drake and Kalen Ballage owners back at square one in terms of trying to figure out the true hierarchy of the ground attack heading into another potential blowout scenario Week 2 versus the Patriots.