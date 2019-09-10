Drake played 27 snaps on offense during Sunday's 59-10 loss to the Ravens while Kalen Ballage played only 20 snaps.

Drake also led Miami's backfield in touches and yards despite officially being listed as the backup to Ballage. It's possible that game script played a role in the backfield split - Miami was down 42-10 at halftime - leading to the superior receiver, Drake, seeing increased usage. Ballage's lack of efficiency (minus-1 yards on five rushes and one catch for 13 yards) may have also prompted Drake to take over. In any case, Drake appears the favorite to lead the Dolphins' backfield in touches heading into Sunday's matchup against the potent Patriots offense.