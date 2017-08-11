Drake carried four times for 21 yards in Thursday's 23-20 preseason win over the Falcons. He also caught his only target for a two-yard gain.

Though Drake received limited run, he flashed his elusiveness on a couple of nice gains en route to an average of 5.3 yards per carry. Damien Williams and De'Von Smith each saw more action than Drake, but he should have first crack as a complementary option to Jay Ajayi during the regular season. After receiving just 33 carries in 2016, Drake will look to stake his claim for added usage this year.