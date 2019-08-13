Drake left Tuesday's practice with a trainer at his side, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports Drake was limping off the field before he left for the locker room. The 25-year-old otherwise has been healthy throughout training camp, and he took four carries for 12 yards in a preseason win over the Falcons last Thursday. Backfield mate Kallen Ballage had a 6-23-1 rushing line in the contest, but he was held without a catch on two targets.

