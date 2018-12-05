Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Limited practice session Wednesday
Drake (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Drake sported a non-contact jersey during Wednesday's practice, per Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post.That was also the case last week, but the running back ended up playing in his team's win over the Bills in Week 13. In the process, Drake was on the field for 30 snaps on offense, en route to rushing seven times for 31 yards and catching two of four targets for 13 yards and a TD. With no reported setbacks in that contest, we'll operate under the assumption that his limitations Wednesday were precautionary.
