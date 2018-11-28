Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Limited to non-contact work
Drake (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald confirms Drake was limited to non-contact work, just as coach Adam Gase suggested at the beginning of the week. Drake followed the same plan ahead of last week's 27-24 loss to the Colts, ultimately piling up 96 yards and two scores on 13 touches. He did aggravate his shoulder injury midway through the fourth quarter, but he returned to take a carry on the Dolphins' final drive. With Miami still holding out hope for a wild card spot, Drake seems likely to give it a go Sunday against the Bills.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Practice work will be restricted•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Returns after brief exit•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Removed with shoulder injury•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Cleared to play despite limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Remains in non-contact jersey•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Listed as limited participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Corey Davis' season hasn't been without missteps, but the second-year receiver's breakout will...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Big name running backs are missing across the league in Week 13, which creates league-winning...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...