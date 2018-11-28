Drake (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald confirms Drake was limited to non-contact work, just as coach Adam Gase suggested at the beginning of the week. Drake followed the same plan ahead of last week's 27-24 loss to the Colts, ultimately piling up 96 yards and two scores on 13 touches. He did aggravate his shoulder injury midway through the fourth quarter, but he returned to take a carry on the Dolphins' final drive. With Miami still holding out hope for a wild card spot, Drake seems likely to give it a go Sunday against the Bills.

