Drake and Frank Gore are listed as co-starters on the depth chart for Week 1 against Tennessee.

Drake still profiles as the centerpiece of Miami's offense, but this does serve as a useful reminder of coach Adam Gase's stated intention to give Gore a portion of the work. The biggest concern is the possibility of Gore poaching carries near the goal line, where Drake's speed/agility-based skill set arguably loses value relative to what the stocky 35-year-old offers. Given that Gore barely played during the preseason, Week 1 will provide the first real hint of what we can expect throughout the year.