Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Listed as co-starter on depth chart
Drake and Frank Gore are listed as co-starters on the depth chart for Week 1 against Tennessee.
Drake still profiles as the centerpiece of Miami's offense, but this does serve as a useful reminder of coach Adam Gase's stated intention to give Gore a portion of the work. The biggest concern is the possibility of Gore poaching carries near the goal line, where Drake's speed/agility-based skill set arguably loses value relative to what the stocky 35-year-old offers. Given that Gore barely played during the preseason, Week 1 will provide the first real hint of what we can expect throughout the year.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Highly efficient on per-touch basis•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Competing with Gore•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Solid to open preseason•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Listed as co-starter•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Adds weight in anticipation of heavier workload•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Facing veteran competition•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire: Target SF
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Heath Cummings covers the news you may have missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Le'Veon...
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...