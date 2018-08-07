Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Listed as co-starter
The Dolphins' posted depth chart lists Drake and Frank Gore as co-starters.
Meanwhile, the duo are followed on the chart by Senorise Perry and rookie Kalen Ballage. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald relays that coach Adam Gase isn't especially concerned with how his backfield is mapped out at least on paper, while acknowledging that both Drake and Gore will see their share of touches this season. That said, the elusive Drake's youth and strong finish to the 2017 campaign presumably give him the leg up on Gore, who keeps chugging away at age 35. Though it's hard to imagine Gore completely overtaking Drake in advance of Week 1, so far this summer the veteran has looked good, and his steady presence could at a minimum threaten Drake's volume, and in turn his fantasy ceiling.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Adds weight in anticipation of heavier workload•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Facing veteran competition•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Gets tossed for fourth-quarter melee•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Contained in Week 16 loss•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Tallies 113 yards•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: In line for lead-back role again Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...