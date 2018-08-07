The Dolphins' posted depth chart lists Drake and Frank Gore as co-starters.

Meanwhile, the duo are followed on the chart by Senorise Perry and rookie Kalen Ballage. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald relays that coach Adam Gase isn't especially concerned with how his backfield is mapped out at least on paper, while acknowledging that both Drake and Gore will see their share of touches this season. That said, the elusive Drake's youth and strong finish to the 2017 campaign presumably give him the leg up on Gore, who keeps chugging away at age 35. Though it's hard to imagine Gore completely overtaking Drake in advance of Week 1, so far this summer the veteran has looked good, and his steady presence could at a minimum threaten Drake's volume, and in turn his fantasy ceiling.