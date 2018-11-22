Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Listed as limited participant
The Dolphins listed Drake (shoulder) as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated practice report, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Since the Dolphins didn't hold a formal practice due to the holiday, the team maintained the "limited" label Drake received after going through non-contact work Wednesday. It's unclear if the Dolphins were just exercising precaution with Drake coming out of the bye week or if there's legitimate concern about his health, but the running back would assuage any worry about his prospects for Sunday's game against the Colts by returning to full participation at Friday's practice.
