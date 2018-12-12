Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Logs limited practice
Drake (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Drake was limited at practice last week as well, but did not carry an injury designation into the Dolphins' Week 14 contest against the Patriots. The running back ended up logging 24 of a possible 48 snaps in the game, en route to carrying six times for 24 yards. Of course, Drake's fantasy line was saved by a wild TD -- credited as a 55-yard catch -- that involved a pair of laterals on the final play of the day.
