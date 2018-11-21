Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Logs limited practice
Drake (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Per Salguero, Drake sported a non-contact jersey during Wednesday's session, so the running back's status will need to be monitored as Sunday's game against the Colts approaches. If Drake is out or limited this weekend, added backfield work would be in store for Frank Gore, as well as Kalen Ballage to a lesser extent.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Sports no-contact jersey Tuesday•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Held to 38 yards on 10 touches•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Returns to Sunday's contest•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Takes back seat in win over Jets•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Finds end zone twice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know for Week 12
Heath Cummings is worried about targets in New England and expecting a bounce back for the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...