Drake (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Per Salguero, Drake sported a non-contact jersey during Wednesday's session, so the running back's status will need to be monitored as Sunday's game against the Colts approaches. If Drake is out or limited this weekend, added backfield work would be in store for Frank Gore, as well as Kalen Ballage to a lesser extent.

More News
Our Latest Stories