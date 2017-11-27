Drake rushed nine times for 20 yards and brought in three of four targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Patriots. He also lost a fumble.

Drake assumed true lead-back duties once Damien Williams (shoulder) and Senorise Perry (concussion) were knocked out of the contest, but his one impact play came through the air. The second-year back brought in an eight-yard touchdown pass from Matt Moore early in the fourth quarter, the first receiving score of Drake's career. With the news that Williams could miss extended time surfacing Sunday night, Drake may be in for a starter's workload for the balance of the campaign and make for an intriguing late-season grab off the wire in deeper formats. He'll look to up his overall numbers in what should be expanded opportunity against the Broncos in Week 13.