Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Long touchdown against Panthers
Drake rushed seven times for 82 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 45-21 loss to the Panthers. He also caught both of his targets for 10 yards.
Drake's night was highlighted by a 66-yard touchdown run during the third quarter. Although that marked Miami's best play of the game, and Drake's second rush of 40-plus yards in as many weeks, it came while the Dolphins were down 24 points. Nonetheless, considering Damien Williams only managed 19 yards on his nine carries, it seems Drake's big-play ability should see him spearhead the team's Week 11 rushing attack.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Will continue to share backfield•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Opportunity knocks in Week 9•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Role set to increase•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Sees one offensive snap•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Pegged for top backup duties•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Earns three touches in Week 4•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...