Drake rushed seven times for 82 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 45-21 loss to the Panthers. He also caught both of his targets for 10 yards.

Drake's night was highlighted by a 66-yard touchdown run during the third quarter. Although that marked Miami's best play of the game, and Drake's second rush of 40-plus yards in as many weeks, it came while the Dolphins were down 24 points. Nonetheless, considering Damien Williams only managed 19 yards on his nine carries, it seems Drake's big-play ability should see him spearhead the team's Week 11 rushing attack.