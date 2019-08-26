Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Looks good in return to practice
Drake (foot) "appeared explosive and sharp in his cuts as he ran through drills" during his return to practice Monday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
The running back had missed two weeks worth of action with a foot injury that led to him donning a walking boot, but his return to practice Monday gets him right back into the team's starting Week 1 running back equation. At this stage, we'd expect Drake to head a timeshare with Kalen Ballage, an arrangement in which Drake likely would see more touches than his counterpart, but one in which Ballage would presumably be the team's goal-line back.
