Drake carried five times for three yards and caught two passes for an additional seven yards during Sunday's 28-20 win over the Raiders.

Drake managed a long gain of just three yards and was held to a net of zero yards on his other four totes, finishing with one less carry than Frank Gore. He was utilized more in the passing game and finished second on the team in targets, but he was hardly a factor in that regard either. It was a disappointing effort for Drake, who seemed poised for a productive game against what's been a poor Oakland run defense. He's now seen his usage diminish each week of the young season and will hope for more touches next week against the Patriots.