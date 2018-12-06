Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Manages limited practice
Drake (shoulder) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Drake repeated his level of participation from a day earlier and could be restricted again in the Dolphins' final session of the week Friday, as the team has been reluctant to expose him to contact during their recent practices. It ultimately shouldn't impact his availability for Sunday's game against the Patriots, as Drake failed to practice in full capacity at any point last Wednesday through Friday before avoiding an injury designation heading into the Dolphins' eventual 21-17 win over the Bills in Week 13.
