Drake mixed in with the starters Thursday after Kalen Ballage took the first snap of training camp, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Most expected Drake to line up with the starters before ceding some work to Ballage. The reverse doesn't warrant any drastic conclusions after a single practice, but the situation does merit close watching over the next few weeks. The depth chart behind Drake and Ballage doesn't offer much promise, with seventh-round rookie Myles Gaskin battling Kenneth Farrow, Mark Walton and undrafted rookie Patrick Laird.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • ezekiel-elliott-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...

  • davante-adams-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 5 in PPR

    After the top four running backs come off the board, the No. 5 overall pick presents arguably...

  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

    Picking No. 4 in PPR

    Picking fourth is an enviable spot in 2019, as you can sit back and nab whichever elite running...