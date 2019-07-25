Drake mixed in with the starters Thursday after Kalen Ballage took the first snap of training camp, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Most expected Drake to line up with the starters before ceding some work to Ballage. The reverse doesn't warrant any drastic conclusions after a single practice, but the situation does merit close watching over the next few weeks. The depth chart behind Drake and Ballage doesn't offer much promise, with seventh-round rookie Myles Gaskin battling Kenneth Farrow, Mark Walton and undrafted rookie Patrick Laird.