Drake rushed one time for negative-three yards and returned three kicks for 71 yards in Sunday's victory over the Chargers.

Drake's rushing attempt was his lone offensive snap of the game, and he saw 16 snaps on special teams. The good news for Drake is that Damien Williams saw only three offensive snaps and did not receive a carry, but both backup running backs had nearly nonexistent roles in the Dolphins' offense for Week 2.