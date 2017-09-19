Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Nabs single carry Week 2
Drake rushed one time for negative-three yards and returned three kicks for 71 yards in Sunday's victory over the Chargers.
Drake's rushing attempt was his lone offensive snap of the game, and he saw 16 snaps on special teams. The good news for Drake is that Damien Williams saw only three offensive snaps and did not receive a carry, but both backup running backs had nearly nonexistent roles in the Dolphins' offense for Week 2.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Scores in preseason finale•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Returns from concussion•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Removed from concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Edging toward clearance•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Won't play Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Enters concussion protocol•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...