Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said Thursday that Drake is worthy of more carries, but suggested the running back isn't expected to encroach further into Damien Williams' workload, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

In the Dolphins' two games since lead back Jay Ajayi was traded to the Eagles, Drake has proven to be a far more explosive runner than Williams, amassing 151 yards on 16 carries while adding eight catches for 45 yards for good measure. Despite Drake's superior production, he's seen the same exact amount of offensive snaps as Williams (62) in those contests, with the Dolphins apparently placing value in the skill sets both players bring. While the lack of a clear lead back could continue to cap the statistical output of both players heading into the Week 11 matchup with the Buccaneers, if Drake is able to continue to turn out efficient, productive outings in his subsequent appearances, it could become increasingly difficult for the Dolphins to justify having him split touches with Williams.