Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Not limited by shoulder
Coach Adam Gase confirmed that Drake's lingering shoulder injury had nothing to do with his lack of carries after Frank Gore (foot) was removed from Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Vikings, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
More work for Drake might seems like the obvious response to a Gore injury, but the Dolphins instead let rookie Kalen Ballage take 12 carries, which he parlayed into 123 yards (10.3 average) on the strength of a 75-yard touchdown scamper. Drake's snap share landed right in its usual range at 53 percent, yielding one carry for six yards and three catches for 28 yards. While Gore is expected to miss the rest of the season, Drake won't necessarily take on any more work Week 16 against Jacksonville, as Ballage also appears primed for a significant role.
