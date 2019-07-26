Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Not worried about Ballage
Drake said he isn't worried about the workload split with Kallen Ballage through the first two days of training camp, Adam Beasley of The Palm Beach Post reports. "I know who I am and what I can control. It's all about controlling the controllables," Drake said Friday. "There's only one ball. I try to go out there and put my team in the best position to win games. That's all I can do."
Ballage working ahead of Drake is the big story from the opening week of camp, though both players are getting regular work with the starting offense. The distinction between the first and second units appears less important for Miami than other teams, as the Dolphins have competition for a bunch of starting jobs, including Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Josh Rosen at quarterback. Entering the final season of his rookie contract, Drake acknowledged that his 2019 role can have an impact on future earnings, but it isn't his immediate concern. He also mentioned dropping five pounds in the offseason in an effort to improve his conditioning -- perhaps hinting that he expects to have a larger role.
