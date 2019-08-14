Drake (foot) will be sidelined for a while, but is expected to be ready for Week 1, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Drake suffered an injury that caused him to limp off the field during Tuesday's practice, and was spotted in a walking boot Wednesday. The fourth-year running back appears to be managing a foot injury of moderate severity, though it's encouraging that he isn't expected to miss any regular-season action. As long as Drake remains sidelined, Kalen Ballage will operate as Miami's clear No. 1 runner.