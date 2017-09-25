Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: One carry, one catch in Week 3
Drake rushed one time for no gain and caught one pass for two yards in Sunday's loss to the Jets.
While Drake did participate in 20 offensive plays, he was hardly used, and the running back also did not participate in the Dolphins' return game, so it ended up being a pretty empty day for him. He's not expected to play much of a role for Miami moving forward with Jay Ajayi serving as a bell cow and Jakeem Grant being the primary return man.
