Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Opportunity knocks in Week 9
Following the trade that sent Jay Ajayi to the Eagles, Drake and Damien Williams are in line to head the Miami backfield Sunday night against the Raiders, Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel reports.
Per the report, Drake figures to serve as the Dolphins' lead back in base packages, while Williams appears poised to continue in his role as Miami's third-down back, plus he profiles as the team's likely preferred goal-line option. Until this time-share yields added clarity in terms of the team's backfield workload distribution, neither player is a high-percentage fantasy play in Week 9. That said, with six teams on bye this week and plenty of Ajayi owners scrambling for a replacement, Drake is certainly worth a roster spot to see how this situation plans out.
