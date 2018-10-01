Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Outsnapped by Gore
Drake played fewer snaps than Frank Gore in Sunday's 38-7 loss to the Patriots, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Drake was limited to four touches for 16 yards on a 46 percent snap share, while Gore picked up 57 yards and a score from 13 touches on a 51 percent share. This didn't appear to represent a changing of roles, but rather an unfortunate result of the Dolphins getting blown out. Gore did most of his damage on Miami's final drive after Brock Osweiler replaced Ryan Tannehill at quarterback. Regardless, Drake's level of involvement has been a persistent issue, with the third-year back now averaging just 8.3 carries and 2.5 catches per game. The Dolphins will head to Cincinnati in Week 5 to face a struggling Bengals defense.
