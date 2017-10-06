Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Pegged for top backup duties
Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said Friday that he'd like Drake to serve as the top backup to starting running back Jay Ajayi, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Drake and fellow reserve running back Damien Williams both fill important roles on special teams, but neither has been able to distinguish himself on offense in limited supporting duties behind Ajayi. In the team's three contests this season, Drake has logged three carries for three yards, while Williams has toted the ball three times for six yards. Even if Drake ultimately assumes Williams' workload in the weeks to come, it will still likely take an Ajayi injury before Drake sees enough touches to warrant fantasy intrigue.
