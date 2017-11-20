Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Poor game in loss
Drake only had four yards on seven carries and 10 yards on one reception as the Dolphins lost to Tampa Bay 30-20 on Sunday.
Drake had been splitting the starting running back job with Damien Williams but disappointed fantasy owners with a poor performance Sunday. Part of the reason for his lack of touches could be that the Dolphins were trailing for most of the game but more was expected of Drake coming off his 82 yards on the ground versus Carolina last Monday. His next chance will come in Week 12 versus the Patriots.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Not in line for increased role•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Long touchdown against Panthers•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Will continue to share backfield•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Opportunity knocks in Week 9•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Role set to increase•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Sees one offensive snap•
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.