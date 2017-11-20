Drake only had four yards on seven carries and 10 yards on one reception as the Dolphins lost to Tampa Bay 30-20 on Sunday.

Drake had been splitting the starting running back job with Damien Williams but disappointed fantasy owners with a poor performance Sunday. Part of the reason for his lack of touches could be that the Dolphins were trailing for most of the game but more was expected of Drake coming off his 82 yards on the ground versus Carolina last Monday. His next chance will come in Week 12 versus the Patriots.