Drake could be traded before the deadline if the right offer presents itself, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Drake is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020, and it doesn't appear as if he and the team have been in talks regarding a potential contract extension. With the winless Dolphins clearly setting up for the 2020 season and beyond, it might be wise to deal the running back and accumulate another asset in the form of a draft pick. The team has already had trade conversations with other potential suitors, and Drake has expressed openness to being moved.