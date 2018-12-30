Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Posts 16 touches in loss
Drake rushed 11 times for 43 yards and caught all five of his targets for 52 yards during Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Bills.
Drake split carries with rookie Kalen Ballage during the season finale, once again serving as a change-of-pace back in Miami's struggling offense. The third-year pro ends the 2018 season with 120 rushing attempts for 535 yards and four touchdowns, in addition to 53 receptions for 477 yards and five scores. Drake managed to lead the Dolphins' offense with nine total touchdowns, despite never exceeding 15 carries in a single game. Hesitation to utilize Drake in a workhorse role severely limited his production on the year, with a lack of pass-protection capabilities being continuously cited as the reason for his lack of every-down usage. Imminent offseason changes to Miami's coaching staff and player personnel could bring about a better situation for Drake come 2019, but until those changes are made his outlook will be difficult to discern.
