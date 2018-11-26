Drake is expected to be limited to non-contact work in practice this week after aggravating a left shoulder injury in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Drake played 24 of the Dolphins' 53 offensive snaps in Week 12, reaching the end zone twice and totaling 96 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches (eight carries, five receptions). The running back exited the contest briefly after a hard fall on the shoulder, but he was able to return to action before the game concluded. The Dolphins' plan to withhold Drake from contact in practices for the second straight week looks to be a safeguard more than anything, as the early expectation is that the 24-year-old will be able to work in tandem with Frank Gore as usual next weekend against the Bills.