Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Practicing without restriction
Drake (shoulder) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Limited to non-contact work at practice the past month, Drake no longer has any restrictions as the Dolphins prepare for a Week 16 home game against Jacksonville, per Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. The third-year pro could take on a bit more work with Frank Gore (foot) on injured reserve, but it was rookie Kalen Ballage who served as the lead ballcarrier after Gore went down in Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Vikings.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Not limited by shoulder•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Quiet on heels of game-winner•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Good to go Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Remains limited at practice•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Logs limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Scores miraculous game-winning TD•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff have been up and down lately, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks both...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Even coming off an injury and dealing with a lot of competition, Julian Edelman continues to...
-
Trust Panthers without Newton?
Cam Newton will likely miss the rest of the season as a result of his lingering shoulder issues....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Chris Carson was nearly Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week, so you know he needs to be in...
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...