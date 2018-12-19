Drake (shoulder) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

Limited to non-contact work at practice the past month, Drake no longer has any restrictions as the Dolphins prepare for a Week 16 home game against Jacksonville, per Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. The third-year pro could take on a bit more work with Frank Gore (foot) on injured reserve, but it was rookie Kalen Ballage who served as the lead ballcarrier after Gore went down in Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Vikings.

