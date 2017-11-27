Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Primed for larger role
Drake figures to take on a larger workload Week 13 against the Broncos in the likely absence of Damien Williams (shoulder), James Walker of ESPN.com reports.
With Williams suffering a shoulder injury and third-string back Senorise Perry exiting due to a concussion, Drake was left as Miami's only healthy running back by the fourth quarter of Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Patriots. He finished with only nine carries for 20 yards and three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown on four targets, as the Dolphins were forced to abandon their running game by the time Williams left. Given that Williams and Drake have been splitting work pretty evenly since Jay Ajayi was traded, the 2016 third-round pick now appears primed for a heavy workload. The timing isn't exactly ideal as the Dolphins prepare to face a Denver team that allows just 3.2 yards per carry, but Drake should get ample work in the passing game to help make up for any struggles on the ground. The Dolphins presumably will sign at least one running back this week.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Logs receiving touchdown in loss•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Poor game in loss•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Not in line for increased role•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Long touchdown against Panthers•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Will continue to share backfield•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Opportunity knocks in Week 9•
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...