Drake figures to take on a larger workload Week 13 against the Broncos in the likely absence of Damien Williams (shoulder), James Walker of ESPN.com reports.

With Williams suffering a shoulder injury and third-string back Senorise Perry exiting due to a concussion, Drake was left as Miami's only healthy running back by the fourth quarter of Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Patriots. He finished with only nine carries for 20 yards and three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown on four targets, as the Dolphins were forced to abandon their running game by the time Williams left. Given that Williams and Drake have been splitting work pretty evenly since Jay Ajayi was traded, the 2016 third-round pick now appears primed for a heavy workload. The timing isn't exactly ideal as the Dolphins prepare to face a Denver team that allows just 3.2 yards per carry, but Drake should get ample work in the passing game to help make up for any struggles on the ground. The Dolphins presumably will sign at least one running back this week.